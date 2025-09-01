Josh Bowler has returned to Blackpool for a third time.

Josh Bowler states he feels a special connection to Blackpool after returning to the club for a third time.

The winger has rejoined the Seasiders as a free agent after his contract with Nottingham Forest was mutually terminated.

On the back of the arrival of Scott Banks earlier on Deadline Day, the 26-year-old becomes the Fylde Coast outfit’s 13th and final signing of the summer.

Discussing his return to the Fylde Coast, Bowler told the club’s in-house media: “I’m over the moon to be here and can’t wait to be back. The connection I felt to the club and the supporters during my previous times here is something I have never experienced before.

“This is a special football club and we need to get it back to where it belongs. I’m so excited to be here and really looking forward to being back in tangerine.”

Bowler’s career so far

Bowler spent time with both QPR and Everton at the start of his senior career, before joining Blackpool for the first time in 2021.

During his first season in Tangerine, he scored seven goals and provided three assists in 42 appearances, which earned his transfer to Forest.

His time at the City Ground proved to be an unsuccessful one, with the attacker not making a single appearance for the Premier League outfit.

Upon his initial arrival, he was loaned out to Olympiacos, but after struggling for minutes he returned to the Fylde Coast for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, during which time he scored four goals and provided two assists as the Seasiders were relegated from the Championship.

He remained in the second tier of English football throughout the following season, featuring 38 times for Cardiff City, before spending the past 12 months with both Preston North End and Luton Town.

