Jordan Rhodes is hoping to help Mansfield Town on their way to an ‘exciting’ end to the season following his move from Blackpool.

The experienced forward has made the move to Field Mill on loan for the remainder of the season, and has more than likely played his final game in Tangerine with his contract at Bloomfield Road set to expire in the summer.

Rhodes joins the Stags as they look to bounce back from a four-game losing run in League One - which has seen them drop down to 14th in the third tier, just a place and a point behind the Seasiders.

Nigel Clough’s side travel to the Fylde Coast to take on Blackpool on February 15, and while the experienced forward won’t be able to feature, it could be a chance for him to say farewell.

Discussing his move, Rhodes told the Nottinghamshire outfit’s club website: "I’m really pleased to be here. I’ve known of the interest from the club for a week or so and I’m now looking forward to enjoying my football at Mansfield.

“The next three or four months should be really exciting and I’m hoping to contribute in whichever way the manager and his coaching staff deem fit.”

The 34-year-old departs Blackpool having fallen down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road, with his last start coming in an EFL Trophy tie against Aston Villa U21s back in December.

He initially joined the club on loan from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2023, and proved to be a success.

During his first half season with the Seasiders, he found the back of the net 15 times, before being disrupted by two lengthy injuries from the end of January onwards.

Despite the striker’s struggles towards the back end of his loan spell, he was quickly snapped up on a one-year deal following the conclusion of his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Things have ultimately not worked out throughout the campaign so far, with no goals coming his way in the league, and only three starts under his belt.