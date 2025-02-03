Blackpool striker Jordan Rhodes has joined Mansfield Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 34-year-old departs the Seasiders having fallen down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road, with his last start coming in an EFL Trophy tie against Aston Villa U21s back in December.

Rhodes joins the Stags as they look to bounce back from a four-game losing run in League One - which has seen them drop down to 14th in the third tier.

Nigel Clough’s side travel to the Fylde Coast to take on Blackpool on February 15, and while the experienced forward won’t be able to feature, it could be a chance for him to say farewell.

Rhodes started his professional career with Ipswich Town, before making a permanent move to Huddersfield in 2009.

During his first spell with the Terriers, he recorded 70 goals in 122 League One outings, helping the club promotion via the play-offs in 2012, before joining Blackburn Rovers.

Following his time at Ewood Park, he went on to have permanent stints with both Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday before returning to the John Smith’s Stadium in 2021.

After two seasons back with the Terriers, Rhodes joined Blackpool on loan in the summer of 2023, and proved to be a success.

During his first half season with the Seasiders, he found the back of the net 15 times, before being disrupted by two lengthy injuries from the end of January onwards.

Despite the striker’s struggles towards the back end of his loan spell, he was quickly snapped up on a one-year deal following the conclusion of his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Things have ultimately not worked out throughout the campaign so far, with no goals coming his way in the league, and only three starts under his belt.

Rhodes’ contract with Blackpool comes to an end in the summer, and it is more than likely he will depart permanently then.