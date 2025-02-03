Blackpool Deadline Day live: Follow for updates throughout the latter stages of the transfer window
The Seasiders headed into the New Year with the intention of trimming down their squad and bringing in new quality - which they have been able to do on the whole.
It’s always hard to get the right deal over the line in the winter window, with Steve Bruce insisting on several occasions that he was willing to wait until the summer in order to get the right players through the door.
The Blackpool has admitted he’s happy with what the club has been able to do, but has revealed they are looking to get one further deal over the line.
Blackpool Deadline Day live
The story of the window
That should be that
Ex-Blackpool man set for return to the North West
Rhodes sends out message
Rhodes has shared his first words as a Mansfield player.
Rhodes' exit confirmed
Jordan Rhodes has joined Mansfield Town on loan.
What we know about Rhodes' impending exit
Former Blackpool man set for loan
Former Blackpool winger Owen Dale is set to depart Oxford United on loan, according to the Oxford Mail.
The 26-year-old made the move to the Kassam Stadium from the Seasiders last January.
The verdict on the deals done so far
Has Rhodes found his next club?
Football League World have reported Mansfield Town are set to win the race to sign Jordan Rhodes.
Here’s a look at the clubs that have been linked with the forward:
Bruce makes his thoughts clear
Steve Bruce has made his feelings on the transfer window clear throughout the last few week.
He reiterated his stance when asked about Deadline Day.
Blackpool's Deadline Day situation
A departure is looking like the most certain bit of business today.
Past words on Tyrer
Blackpool have been linked with a move for a new keeper before this window ends, but Bruce has previously backed Tyrer to be his first-choice for the remainder of the season.
Elsewhere...
The announcement video of the day so far goes to Charlton. It’ll prove difficult to beat.
Where could Rhodes end up?
Jordan Rhodes has the blessing of Steve Bruce to depart Bloomfield Road before the end of today, with a number of clubs reportedly interested.
Links with a new keeper
Reports over the weekend have suggested Blackpool could be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper before the 11pm deadline.
