Live

Blackpool Deadline Day live: Follow for updates throughout the latter stages of the transfer window

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 07:30 BST
Deadline Day is here – and Blackpool could have one last deal up their sleeve.

The Seasiders headed into the New Year with the intention of trimming down their squad and bringing in new quality - which they have been able to do on the whole.

It’s always hard to get the right deal over the line in the winter window, with Steve Bruce insisting on several occasions that he was willing to wait until the summer in order to get the right players through the door.

The Blackpool has admitted he’s happy with what the club has been able to do, but has revealed they are looking to get one further deal over the line.

Follow below for updates throughout the day:

Blackpool Deadline Day live

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 20:43 BST

That's all for today

Thanks for joining us. It’s been a quiet one, with the main story being the departure of Jordan Rhodes.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 20:42 BST

The story of the window

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 20:31 BST

That should be that

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 20:07 BSTUpdated 20:08 BST

Ex-Blackpool man set for return to the North West

It has been reported Dale is nearing a move to Wigan Athletic.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 20:03 BSTUpdated 20:04 BST

Rhodes sends out message

Rhodes has shared his first words as a Mansfield player.

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/striker-sets-out-message-that-could-rival-blackpool-in-first-words-since-bloomfield-road-exit-4973494

Jordan Rhodesplaceholder image
Jordan Rhodes | Getty Images
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 19:31 BST

Rhodes' exit confirmed

Jordan Rhodes has joined Mansfield Town on loan.

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/ex-middlesbrough-and-huddersfield-town-striker-completes-move-away-from-blackpool-4972637

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 16:56 BSTUpdated 16:57 BST

No changes

It’s a case of as you were concerning this morning’s state of play.

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/blackpool-deadline-day-state-of-play-what-can-be-expected-in-the-final-hours-of-the-transfer-window-4969935

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 15:23 BST

What we know about Rhodes' impending exit

The race appears to have a winner...

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/strikers-time-with-blackpool-nearing-end-with-front-runner-named-in-league-one-chase-4972868

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)placeholder image
Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 14:19 BST

Former Blackpool man set for loan

Former Blackpool winger Owen Dale is set to depart Oxford United on loan, according to the Oxford Mail.

The 26-year-old made the move to the Kassam Stadium from the Seasiders last January.

Owen Dale with Blackpool last year (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)placeholder image
Owen Dale with Blackpool last year (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 14:03 BST

The verdict on the deals done so far

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/best-in-years-to-correct-for-all-the-verdict-on-every-deal-done-by-blackpool-throughout-the-transfer-window-so-far-including-stoke-city-and-middlesbrough-additions-4972160

Tom Bloxham placeholder image
Tom Bloxham
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 12:11 BSTUpdated 12:12 BST

Has Rhodes found his next club?

Football League World have reported Mansfield Town are set to win the race to sign Jordan Rhodes.

Here’s a look at the clubs that have been linked with the forward:

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/the-five-clubs-linked-with-ex-blackburn-rovers-and-sheffield-wednesday-man-following-blackpool-admission-4971442

Jordan Rhodes placeholder image
Jordan Rhodes
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 12:05 BST

Bruce makes his thoughts clear

Steve Bruce has made his feelings on the transfer window clear throughout the last few week.

He reiterated his stance when asked about Deadline Day.

Read here:

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/ridiculous-blackpool-boss-delivers-honest-view-on-deadline-day-4971590

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport)placeholder image
Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 11:29 BST

Blackpool's Deadline Day situation

A departure is looking like the most certain bit of business today.

Watch here:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x9dgeak

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 10:05 BST

Past words on Tyrer

Blackpool have been linked with a move for a new keeper before this window ends, but Bruce has previously backed Tyrer to be his first-choice for the remainder of the season.

Read here:

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/far-better-blackpool-boss-past-words-on-everton-loanee-amid-links-with-a-new-keeper-4971468

Harry Tyrer placeholder image
Harry Tyrer
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 09:44 BST

Elsewhere...

The announcement video of the day so far goes to Charlton. It’ll prove difficult to beat.

Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 09:03 BST

Where could Rhodes end up?

Jordan Rhodes has the blessing of Steve Bruce to depart Bloomfield Road before the end of today, with a number of clubs reportedly interested.

Read here:

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/the-five-clubs-linked-with-ex-blackburn-rovers-and-sheffield-wednesday-man-following-blackpool-admission-4971442

Jordan Rhodes could depart the Seasiders on Deadline Dayplaceholder image
Jordan Rhodes could depart the Seasiders on Deadline Day
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 08:19 BST

Links with a new keeper

Reports over the weekend have suggested Blackpool could be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper before the 11pm deadline.

Read here:

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/jpim-static/image/2025/02/03/7/00/GettyImages-1655275997.jpeg?crop=5:4,smart&trim=&quality=70&width=616

Max Stryjek (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)placeholder image
Max Stryjek (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Mon, 03 Feb, 2025, 07:42 BST

The Deadline Day state of play

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/blackpool-deadline-day-state-of-play-what-can-be-expected-in-the-final-hours-of-the-transfer-window-4969935

Bloomfield Road (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport)placeholder image
Bloomfield Road (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Deadline daySeasidersSteve BruceBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice