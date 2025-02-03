Blackpool Deadline Day live: Follow for updates throughout the latter stages of the transfer window

Deadline Day is here – and Blackpool could have one last deal up their sleeve.

The Seasiders headed into the New Year with the intention of trimming down their squad and bringing in new quality - which they have been able to do on the whole.

It’s always hard to get the right deal over the line in the winter window, with Steve Bruce insisting on several occasions that he was willing to wait until the summer in order to get the right players through the door.

The Blackpool has admitted he’s happy with what the club has been able to do, but has revealed they are looking to get one further deal over the line.