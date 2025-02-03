'Ridiculous' - Blackpool boss delivers honest view on Deadline Day

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has reiterated his stance on the transfer market as we enter the latter stages of the winter window.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 64-year-old has previously stated he would prefer to see a lack of restrictions in the lower divisions, and believes it would be more beneficial for players at that level.

After being asked about his views on Deadline Day as a spectacle, the ex-Newcastle United and West Brom manager reshared his views on the topic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, in the lower divisions it’s a restriction of trade if you’re a footballer,” he said.

“There shouldn’t be a transfer window, it should be open. After tomorrow, a footballer can’t get another club - it’s ridiculous. I’m surprised a player hasn’t gone to the PFA because they’ve lost out on a move.

“People haven’t got a lot of money in the lower divisions like the elite level. Every penny counts, and why bundle everything into a month.

“There’s that issue for me, and there’s Financial Fair Play. If we’re not careful, we might kick ourselves in the foot, but that’s another debate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders headed into the New Year with the intention of trimming down their squad and bringing in new quality - which they have been able to do on the whole.

Three new faces have arrived on the Fylde Coast inside the past month. The only permanent signing is Tom Bloxham, who appears to be one very much for the present and the future.

In his first few games in Tangerine, the 21-year-old has impressed, as well as proving his versatility - starting as a striker despite joining to play predominantly on the wing.

Meanwhile, Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis have arrived on loan from Middlesbrough and Stoke City respectively, with both players finding the back of the net off the bench in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Bruce has admitted he’s looking to get one additional deal over the line before the conclusion of the transfer window.

“It won’t finish until it’s over, and there’s one in particular we’ll have a dabble at,” he stated.

“We’ll see if it takes us anywhere, but it might not. As I’ve said all along, we’ve got to make sure they’re right.

“I don’t want to say who it is, but we’re working to get something done if we can. I’m quite happy with what we’ve got, we’ve got the makings of a very good team.”