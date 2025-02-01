Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Second half substitutes inspired a Blackpool comeback to claim a 2-2 with Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

After falling behind at the beginning of the second half through a Matt Godden strike and an Olly Casey own goal, the Seasiders fought their way back into the contest.

Off the bench, both Sammy Silvera and debutant Niall Ennis were on target to salvage a point for Steve Bruce’s side.

Chances were scarce throughout the opening exchanges, with a speculative off target attempt from Luke Berry being the only real shot from open play by either side.

It was a similar story down the other end with an Albie Morgan free kick from distance, with the midfielder putting his effort wide of the mark against his former club.

After making a number of key interventions in his own box, Elkan Baggott came close to breaking the deadlock, putting a header just past the post, as clear opportunities to open the scoring remained rare as the first half progressed.

A half chance fell the way of Sonny Carey just after the 30-minute mark, but the midfielder lifted his attempt on the half volley over the bar.

Meanwhile, ahead of the break, two chances went begging for CJ Hamilton, with one saved and the other put well off target from a tight angle at the back post.

Following the restart, another headed opportunity came the way of Baggott, but from close-range he glanced the ball wide.

Blackpool were soon left to rue that miss, as Charlton took the lead. After seeing a number of shots blocked in the box, the Addicks finally found a way past Harry Tyrer, with Godden sticking out his leg to turn an off-target attempt towards the target.

Nathan Jones’ side were able to quickly double their advantage. After beating his man, Campbell placed a pass against Olly Casey - who was unable to stop the ball from going into the net off him.

Following a couple of changes on the hour mark, the Seasiders started to look brighter after a nightmare start to the half.

One of the players introduced was Silvera, who pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute with a curling effort from distance.

Blackpool continued to apply pressure onto the Charlton defence, until their second presented itself.

After running clean through on goal, Jake Beesley smashed an effort against the crossbar, with the ball coming to Ennis for the forward to finish on his debut.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah (92’), Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband (60’), Rob Apter (79’), Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham, Ashley Fletcher (60’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel (92’), Lee Evans, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley (79’), Sammy Silvera (60’), Niall Ennis (60’).