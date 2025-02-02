What Blackpool can expect on Deadline Day - as Steve Bruce shares current plans
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders have seen a number of incomings and outgoings throughout the window so far.
Tom Bloxham has been the only permanent arrival, with the 21-year-old joining from Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee, while Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis have joined from Middlesbrough and Stoke City respectively.
In terms of outgoings, the most notable has been Kyle Joseph - who has made the move to Hull City for a reported fee of £2.5million.
Prior to Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road, Bruce had admitted that Blackpool were in talks for one more signing - which is still the case.
Discussing if anything could be done on Deadline Day or before, he said: “It won’t finish until it’s over, and there’s one in particular we’ll have a dabble at. We’ll see if it takes us anywhere, but it might not. As I’ve said all along, we’ve got to make sure they’re right.
“I don’t want to say who it is, but we’re working to get something done if we can. I’m quite happy with what we’ve got, we’ve got the makings of a very good team.”
Social media speculation has linked Blackpool with a move for Portsmouth’s Owen Moxon in recent days, but Bruce states there’s no truth in it.
“That’s news to me, and I can look you in the eye and say that,” he added.
Jordan Rhodes could potentially leave in the next 48 hours due to his lack of game time at Bloomfield Road, but Bruce isn’t expecting any more departures.
Discussing the striker, Bruce said: “There’s nothing that I’m aware of. There’s one or two clubs sniffing around him. I hope something gets done for his sake because he’s in the winter of his career, so we’ve left it in his court.
“He’s obviously frustrated that he’s not getting a game at the moment, and I can understand that, so let’s hope it works out for both parties.
“If he stays, there’s no problem at all because he’s a wonderful pro who has been a fantastic goal scorer over the years. He deserves that bit of respect and we’ll give him that and do whatever he wants to do.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.