Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce was delighted with Blackpool’s endeavour as his side came from two-goals down to draw 2-2 with Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After falling behind at the beginning of the second half through a Matt Godden strike and an Olly Casey own goal, the Seasiders fought their way back into the contest.

Off the bench, both Sammy Silvera and debutant Niall Ennis were on target to salvage a point for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce admits it’s a different feeling to Blackpool’s last 2-2 draw a fortnight ago, where they squandered a two-goal against Huddersfield Town in a similar collapse immediately after the break.

Reflecting on the Charlton game, he said: “It was a difficult game against difficult opponents - I expect them to be there and thereabouts.

“If we had drawn away from home and won here we might’ve been in a different mindset. You always want to give your supporters something to shout about, but I’m sure they can understand what we’re trying to do.

“It was a smashing game, the last 10 minutes was like something you see on a field on a Sunday morning, all credit to both sets of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the crowd enjoyed it as much as I did. I didn’t enjoy the first 10 minutes of the second half again, we’ll have to look at that and address because that’s twice it’s happened - that’s the only disappointment of the afternoon. Maybe it’s a mental thing at home where we draw.

“The effort and the endeavour to get back into the game was there for everyone to see. I’m pleased for the lads that have come in and made an impact for us off the bench.

“That’s what you add to the squad for and hope to try and achieve, otherwise there’s no point.

“Fair play to the people above me to bring the three we’ve got. They’ve given us a little bit of impetus. Niall (Ennis) reminded us what he’s capable of, it was a great finish by the kid, and the same goes for Sammy (Silvera).

“You need your bench to help you out and give you a spark. We’re always a threat with what we’ve got but unfortunately, we’ve given poor goals away and had an awful 10 minutes.”