'Nervy' to 'inspired' - Blackpool player ratings from draw with Charlton Athletic

Matt Godden opened the scoring for the visitors, before an own goal from Olly Casey doubled their advantage – in a repeat of a similar second half defensive collapse against Huddersfield Town a fortnight ago.

Substitutes on the hour mark proved key for Steve Bruce’s side, as they fought their way back into the contest.

One of the players introduced was Sammy Silvera, who pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute with a curling effort from distance.

Blackpool continued to apply pressure onto the Charlton defence, until their second presented itself, through new signing and fellow substitute Niall Ennis.

After running clean through on goal, Jake Beesley smashed an effort against the crossbar, with the ball coming to the Stoke City loanee for an easy finish on his debut.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed against the Addicks:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Charlton Athletic at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer- 6 There were a few nervy moments for Harry Tyrer, with dealing with balls into the box still seemingly being his weakness. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

3 . Odel Offiah- 8 Odel Offiah was on hand with a strong play down the right side, with some good defensive moments coming alongside attacking bursts forward. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey- 7 Olly Casey was unfortunate with the own goal, with the ball played against him off Campbell. Other than that he put in a solid shift. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

5 . Elkan Baggott- 8 Elkan Baggott made some key challenges at the back, but should've done better in front of goal down the other end. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales