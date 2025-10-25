Blackpool injury news V Peterborough United: Eight set to miss Ian Evatt's first game
Ian Evatt takes charge of his first Blackpool game this afternoon – with the Seasiders taking on Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The 43-year-old will be determined to change the fortunes of the club – who currently sit bottom of the League One table with just nine points from 13 games.
During his playing career on the Fylde Coast, the retired defender was involved in two promotions, and will be hoping to enjoy similar levels of success from the dugout in the long-term.
For now, Evatt’s focus will be on guiding the Seasiders to their first league win in over a month, which will entail dealing with a pretty hefty injury situation.
Here’s a look at the current list of absentees:
Albie Morgan
Albie Morgan was forced off with a calf issue at half time in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.
The midfielder underwent a scan earlier this week, and is set to miss this afternoon’s game.
Michael Ihiekwe
Michael Ihiekwe was forced off on a stretcher following an awkward landing in the closing moments of the Wycombe game.
The issue wasn’t as bad as first feared for the defender, who was able to go straight home after the match, but he will miss the Peterborough trip due to concussion protocols.
Dale Taylor
Dale Taylor was withdrawn in the first half of the defeat to Stockport earlier this month, with the striker suffering a serious hamstring injury.
The summer signing from Nottingham Forest in now expected to be on the sidelines for the next few months.
Hayden Coulson
Hayden Coulson also suffered an injury blow against the Hatters, with the fullback exiting at half time after fracturing his arm.
The 27-year-old is expected to be back in contact training next week.
James Husband
James Husband has been a constant inclusion on this list so far this season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly away to Doncaster Rovers.
The club captain is expected to be back around in the next few weeks - which is sooner than initially expected.
George Honeyman
George Honeyman picked up a calf injury in the Seasiders’ meeting with Barnsley last month.
The midfielder is expected back sooner than Husband, and could be in contention for next week’s FA Cup game against Scunthorpe United after returning to the grass.
Niall Ennis
Niall Ennis picked up a calf injury in the first half of a 1-0 defeat away to Bradford City at the end of last month.
The timeframe of the striker’s recovery was set at six to eight weeks, which would leave him at the midway point of his recovery so far.
Danny Imray
Danny Imray was forced off on a stretcher in last month’s 2-2 draw with Luton Town after tearing his meniscus.
The Crystal Palace loanee has been undergoing rehab with his parent club, but could return to Squires Gate soon.
