Blackpool have named their team to take on Nottingham Forest in the EFL Trophy this evening.

The Seasiders’ have made eight changes from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat away to Stockport County in League One.

Out of the senior squad: Fraser Horsfall, Zac Ashworth, Jordan Brown, Emil Hansson and Tom Bloxham all come into the starting XI, with youngsters Theo Upton, Spencer Knight and Ky-Mani Leliendal also featuring.

Albie Morgan and Ashley Fletcher both drop down to the bench, while Hayden Coulson and Dale Taylor aren’t involved in any capacity after picking up injuries at Edgeley Park.

Teenagers Harvey Bardsley, George Elder, Jack Richardson, Derek Oshodi and Terry Bondo are also among the substitutes.

The fixture marks the second outing for Stephen Dobbie as interim head coach since the sacking of Steve Bruce earlier this month.

Blackpool’s search for a new permanent boss remains ongoing, with the club taking their time over the decision.

Here’s the full team: Franco Ravizzoli, Ky-Mani Leliendal, Fraser Horsfall, Zac Ashworth, CJ Hamilton, Jordan Brown, Theo Upton, Spencer Knight, Josh Bowler, Tom Bloxham, Emil Hansson.

Substitutes: Harvey Bardsley, Albie Morgan, Ashley Fletcher, George Elder, Jack Richardson, Derek Oshodi, Terry Bondo.