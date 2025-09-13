Blackpool team news V Northampton Town: Decision made on new signings in two changes
Josh Bowler has been named in the Blackpool starting XI to take on Northampton Town - as he prepares to make his third debut for the club.
The winger returned to Bloomfield Road on Deadline Day as a free agent following the mutual termination of his contract with Nottingham Forest.
Shortly before the 26-year-old’s arrival, the Seasiders had also boosted their wide options with the loan signing of Scott Banks - who is among the substitutes for the meeting with the Cobblers.
Bowler comes into the Blackpool team as part of two changes from last month’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, with Niall Ennis returning to action for Steve Bruce’s side after serving his three-match suspension.
This sees Emil Hansson drop down to the bench, while Tom Bloxham is excluded from the matchday squad completely - alongside Andy Lyons and Zac Ashworth.
Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Josh Bowler, Jordan Brown, Albie Morgan, George Honeyman, Dale Taylor, Niall Ennis.
Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Lee Evans, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton, Scott Banks, Emil Hansson.
Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool winger shares why he wanted Seasiders return as he addresses PNE stint.