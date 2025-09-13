Blackpool team news V Northampton Town: Decision made on new signings in two changes

Blackpool take on Northampton Town at Sixfields this afternoon.

Josh Bowler has been named in the Blackpool starting XI to take on Northampton Town - as he prepares to make his third debut for the club.

The winger returned to Bloomfield Road on Deadline Day as a free agent following the mutual termination of his contract with Nottingham Forest.

Shortly before the 26-year-old’s arrival, the Seasiders had also boosted their wide options with the loan signing of Scott Banks - who is among the substitutes for the meeting with the Cobblers.

Bowler comes into the Blackpool team as part of two changes from last month’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, with Niall Ennis returning to action for Steve Bruce’s side after serving his three-match suspension.

This sees Emil Hansson drop down to the bench, while Tom Bloxham is excluded from the matchday squad completely - alongside Andy Lyons and Zac Ashworth.

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Josh Bowler, Jordan Brown, Albie Morgan, George Honeyman, Dale Taylor, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Lee Evans, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton, Scott Banks, Emil Hansson.

