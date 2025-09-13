Blackpool team news V Northampton Town: Decision made on new signings in two changes

By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Sep 2025, 11:19 BST
Blackpool take on Northampton Town at Sixfields this afternoon.

Josh Bowler has been named in the Blackpool starting XI to take on Northampton Town - as he prepares to make his third debut for the club.

The winger returned to Bloomfield Road on Deadline Day as a free agent following the mutual termination of his contract with Nottingham Forest.

Shortly before the 26-year-old’s arrival, the Seasiders had also boosted their wide options with the loan signing of Scott Banks - who is among the substitutes for the meeting with the Cobblers.

Bowler comes into the Blackpool team as part of two changes from last month’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, with Niall Ennis returning to action for Steve Bruce’s side after serving his three-match suspension.

This sees Emil Hansson drop down to the bench, while Tom Bloxham is excluded from the matchday squad completely - alongside Andy Lyons and Zac Ashworth.

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Josh Bowler, Jordan Brown, Albie Morgan, George Honeyman, Dale Taylor, Niall Ennis.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Lee Evans, Ashley Fletcher, CJ Hamilton, Scott Banks, Emil Hansson.

