Blackpool take on Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 12.30pm).

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is hopeful his side can put their tough start to the season behind them following an extended period at Squires Gate.

The Seasiders weren’t in competitive action last weekend after their game against Luton Town was postponed due to international call-ups, and were instead able to focus on gelling their squad ahead of this afternoon’s game away to Northampton Town (K.O. 12.30pm).

With four defeats coming in their opening six games, Blackpool have plenty of things to address when they step out onto the field at Sixfields.

A boost for Bruce is the number of players available to take on the Cobblers, including new additions Scott Banks and Josh Bowler, with only club captain James Husband ruled out of the contest.

“It’s like a reset, with people being fit,” he said.

“All of a sudden I’ve got to leave three people behind, which is never an easy conversation. Four weeks ago, we were struggling to name a substitute bench, so we knew we had to be patient.

“I don’t think I changed in the time I’ve been here, apart from the start of the season, and that was where we were with injuries. In the first game, we didn’t have a wide player, but now we’ve got four quality ones that will give us what we want in the way we want to play.

“We’ve got the makings of a very good squad of players. I’ve just said to my staff, when I look at it, there’s a lot of quality in it. We’ve had a difficult start, but I believe we will get better.”

After losing back-to-back games on the road against Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle, the Seasiders were able to stop the rot to an extent with a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

With plenty still to work on from the Trotters meeting, Bruce admits the break from league action came at a good time.

The 64-year-old believes his side still have what it takes to compete with those at the top, with Cardiff City and Doncaster Rovers currently in the top two, and Huddersfield Town, Stevenage, Bradford City and Barnsley all occupying the play-off spots.

“It was a good time to have everyone doing a lot of work,” he added.

“We’ve had a busy schedule because we’ve got to integrate all of the new players into what we want - that doesn’t just happen overnight.

“I’ve never really been involved in a club where there’s something like 14 gone and 12 in, it’s usually one or two.

“In my opinion we’ve got a better squad than we had 12 months ago, so we have to prove that. In the last couple of years we’ve not been good enough to get where we want to get to; I want the club to be up there in the play-off areas.

“We’ve had a slow start, but there’s been a reason for that, so we have to now knuckle down and get on with it, and hopefully start winning again.”

