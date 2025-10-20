Former Blackpool striker Nile Ranger has joined Wellingborough Town.

Ex-Blackpool forward Nile Ranger has found himself on the move once again after departing Kettering Town last week.

The 34-year-old had been with the Poppies since last September, and had enjoyed a productive time on the whole at Latimer Park.

After parting ways with the Southern League Premier Division Central outfit by mutual consent, the forward was snapped up by Wellingborough Town on Friday, with his debut coming the following day against Coleshill Town.

The Doughboys compete in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands, and currently 17th in the division after losing 1-0 at the weekend.

Taking to social media last week to reflect on his Kettering exit, Ranger wrote: “To all Kettering fans because you were amazing. Sad the rollercoaster has come to an end but we defo had a blast (and) created wonderful memories. I'll be waiting for my statue outside the stadium when I visit again, but all jokes aside was fun.

“The chairman George (is) a great guy! The players were a great bunch of lads. The director with three under 16 Barbados caps.. not so sure but we move!

“Wish nothing but the best for Kettering this season, I'll be watching.”

Ranger’s career so far

Ranger has his fair share of clubs on his CV, as well as being involved in a string of off-field controversies.

On the pitch, the striker started his senior career with Newcastle United, making 62 appearances in total for the Magpies, as well as spending time on loan with both Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.

After departing St James’ Park in 2013, he initially spent time with Swindon Town before making the move to Blackpool.

His time at Bloomfield Road saw him make just 14 appearances in 18 months with the club following several absences.

Ranger’s last chance in the EFL came with Southend United, with stints with non-league sides following since.