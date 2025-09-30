Blackpool take on Luton Town at Bloomfield Road this evening.

Blackpool have named their team to face Luton Town at Bloomfield Road (K.O. 7.45pm).

Steve Bruce has made one change to his XI from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bradford City at Valley Parade.

Dale Taylor comes in to start up front, alongside Ashley Fletcher, for the injured Niall Ennis - who has been ruled out for the next eight to 10 weeks with a calf injury.

This opens up a space on the bench, which is taken by Andy Lyons, with James Husband, George Honeyman and Scott Banks also among those ruled out.

Despite producing a much-improved performance in the first half in West Yorkshire at the weekend, the Seasiders were unable to create anything after falling behind to the Bantams at the beginning of the second half, leaving them on just seven points after their first nine League One outings this season.

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Josh Bowler, Albie Morgan, Jordan Brown, CJ Hamilton, Ashley Fletcher, Dale Taylor.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Fraser Horsfall, Lee Evans, Tom Bloxham, Andy Lyons, Zac Ashworth, Emil Hansson.