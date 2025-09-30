Blackpool take on Luton Town at Bloomfield Road this evening.

A key injury in attack presents summer signing Dale Taylor with an opportunity to step up for Blackpool.

Niall Ennis has been ruled out for the next eight to 10 weeks with a calf injury, after being forced off in the Seasiders’ 1-0 defeat to Bradford City on Saturday afternoon.

The striker joins James Husband, George Honeyman and Scott Banks on the current list of absentees at Bloomfield Road.

Ennis’ injury will provide more opportunities for ex-Nottingham Forest forward Taylor - who joined Blackpool for around £1million during the most-recent transfer.

Despite having a big price tag, the Northern Ireland international is yet to truly impress in Tangerine.

The 21-year-old’s singular goal for the club came in the EFL Trophy win over Barrow earlier this month, but is still waiting to get off the mark in the league.

Bruce sets Taylor target

Seasiders boss Steve Bruce is hopeful the former Wigan Athletic loanee can make the most of the chances that will now come his way.

“We know (Ashley Fletcher) is capable, and the reason we brought Dale (Taylor) here is because of his ability in this league,” he said.

“When you lose somebody, it’s an opportunity for someone else to stake their claim. If you remember last Christmas time when we were losing Kyle Joseph, in stepped Niall - who took on the reigns manfully. We have to do the same again.

“For a lot of players they’ve needed time. We can see improvements in them, we can see the data and their physical output.

“Now is the time for Dale. Here is his opportunity, we need him to be the centre forward we all know he can be.”

Ennis blow

The injury to Ennis comes at a time where Blackpool are struggling at the top end of the field.

During his time on the Fylde Coast so far, both as a loanee and since his permanent move in June, the ex-Stoke City man has scored 10 goals in 26 outings.

“It’s not good for Niall, he’s going to miss probably eight to 10 weeks at a minimum,” Bruce stated.

“It’s a really bad calf injury unfortunately. It’s part and parcel of football unfortunately, we seem to get injuries in games. It is what it is, we’ve got to put up with it, we’ve got a strong enough squad. Just when we got a bit of momentum going, we’ve lost two or three of our best players.

“It’s always why you need a squad of players, that’s why we’ve harped on about it. This time last week, I was leaving three behind, now all of a sudden they’re all involved in tomorrow night’s game.

“It’s a real frustration because Niall scored three goals in his first few games. He’s had an impact since he first walked through the door, and we were delighted to get his services full time, so it’s sods law.

“He took off for a jump and tore his calf very badly.”