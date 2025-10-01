CJ Hamilton received racist abuse on social media following Blackpool’s 2-2 draw with Luton Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton was the victim of racist abuse over social media following the club’s game against Luton Town.

The 30-year-old received the messages on Instagram on the back of the 2-2 draw at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brace from Hamilton had given the Seasiders a two goal lead, before the Hatters pulled themselves level through a deflected Jordan Clark goal and a Gideon Kodua penalty to share the points.

In a statement responding to the abuse sent to the long-serving figure, Blackpool wrote: “Blackpool Football Club is appalled to report that a racist message was received by CJ Hamilton last night via social media.

“This has been reported to the relevant authorities, including the EFL, PFA, Kick It Out and Lancashire Police. The club will do everything possible to identify the individual responsible, and take the strongest possible action.

“Sadly, this is just the latest incident where one of our players has been on the receiving end of vile, racist abuse which has been directly sent to them on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club once again calls on social media companies to do more to combat online hate and abuse, and be proactive in finding methods to stop this kind of behaviour taking place on their very own platforms.

“The club stands firmly with CJ, one of our longest-serving players, and will support him in any way we can. There is a zero-tolerance policy for this behaviour throughout the game.”