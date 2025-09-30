Blackpool injury news V Luton Town: Four out and one doubtful

Blackpool take on Luton Town at Bloomfield Road this evening.

Blackpool are in desperate need of another big reaction when they welcome Luton Town to Bloomfield Road.

Heading into this evening’s game (K.O. 7.45pm) both sides will be disappointed with how they have started the campaign, but the Seasiders will be the more alarmed.

Despite starting the season with high hopes, Steve Bruce’s side have only picked up seven points from their opening nine games - with their two wins and a draw coming on the Fylde Coast.

To add to their problems, injuries have started to mount up for Blackpool again, with a number of players set to miss the Hatters test.

Here’s the latest squad news:

James Husband (Out)

James Husband

James Husband has been a constant inclusion on this list so far this season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly away to Doncaster Rovers.

In his latest update on the club captain earlier this month, Bruce said: “We still know it’s going to be another seven or eight weeks - maybe even a little bit more. We understood that when he had the operation.”

George Honeyman (Out)

George Honeyman

George Honeyman picked up a calf injury in the Seasiders’ last home outing against Barnsley.

The midfielder was forced off the pitch during the second half of the 1-0 win, with a six-week recovery time set.

Scott Banks (Out)

Scott Banks | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Also in the meeting with the Tykes, Scott Banks had to be withdrawn as well after suffering an ankle injury.

The St. Pauli is set to be sidelined for the next month, with his bright start to life in Tangerine quickly being halted.

Niall Ennis (Out)

Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Niall Ennis is the latest addition to the Seasiders’ injury list, after picking up a calf injury in the first half of the weekend’s 1-0 defeat away to Bradford City.

A scan on the striker has revealed he will now be absent for the next eight to 10 weeks, leaving Blackpool with limited options up front.

“It’s a real frustration because Niall scored three goals in his first few games,” Bruce said.

“He’s had an impact since he first walked through the door, and we were delighted to get his services full time, so it’s sods law.

“He took off for a jump and tore his calf very badly.”

Josh Bowler (Doubt)

Josh Bowler | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Josh Bowler was a doubt for this evening’s game after being forced off with a minor problem on Saturday, but Bruce was able to share some positive news on the winger in his press conference on Monday.

“It’s better news,” he said.

“He’s going to be available. It’s a kick to his calf rather than anything sinister, so he’ll make the squad.”