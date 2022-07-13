Blackpool ‘lodge bid’ for Sheffield Wednesday’s former Man City man, with Norwich City also interested

The 21-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Hillsborough, where he made 25 appearances last season on the Owls’ way to the play-off semi-final.

Championship newcomers Norwich City are also thought to be interested.

It’s understood Dele-Bashiru is well thought of by Owls boss Darren Moore, but he’s often found himself in and out of the side and has struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot.

He’s said to be a raw central midfielder with bags of potential - and known for his powerful breaks from the middle of the park.

A graduate of Manchester City’s academy, the German-born midfielder moved to Yorkshire in 2020 for an undisclosed fee.

It was recently reported by our colleagues at the Sheffield Star that Wednesday are planning contract talks with Dele-Bashiru in the not-too-distant future.

Dele-Bashiru, left, in action for the Owls last season

The midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season last time out before an injury at the start of February curtailed his progress.

Fisayo’s brother Tom played for Reading last season, on loan from Watford.

It’s no secret the Seasiders are keen to strengthen in central midfield, having missed out on other targets - namely Cameron Brannagan and Oliver Norwood - on previous occasions.

While Pool do have numbers in that position, Kevin Stewart is unfortunately injury-prone and Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey are still working their way back from long-term injuries.

Elsewhere, Kenny Dougall is still on the books while Callum Connolly can also fill in there as and when required.

Cameron Antwi, Ethan Robson and Grant Ward were all released at the end of last season.

Ward did begin pre-season with the Seasiders to help continue his rehab from a long-term injury, but he’s now training with Reading.

Prior to Neil Critchley’s departure, the club had hoped to entice Ebou Adams from Forest Green Rovers but he opted to join Blackpool’s fellow Championship side Cardiff City instead.