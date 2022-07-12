Blackpool, Bristol City and Sunderland 'target' set to join Huddersfield Town

The Seasiders were credited with interest in the 21-year-old by the South London Press, although it’s not known if they ever lodged a bid.

Bristol City and Sunderland were also mentioned as clubs monitoring the goalscoring midfielder.

But it’s last season’s beaten play-off finalists Huddersfield who appear to have won the race, with a four-year contract on the table.

It’s claimed a fee has been agreed and the Dons player will now travel to Yorkshire for a medical.

South London Press previously reported that the highest bid for Rudoni had been in the region of £500,000 plus add-ons, but Wimbledon were holding out for more.

Rudoni scored 12 goals last season and bagged five assists, an impressive return considering the Dons were relegated from League One.

Rudoni in action against the Seasiders during the 2021/21 season

Since making his debut in 2019, Rudoni - a product of the club’s academy - has made 106 appearances, scoring 17 times.

He was unsurprisingly voted the club’s player of the year last season.

While the Dons are desperate for Rudoni to stay in London to help them return to League One at the first attempt, there’s also a resignation that they will be unable to fend off interest for much longer.

Rudoni became the second Wimbledon midfielder to be linked with the Seasiders this summer, following in the footsteps of teammate Anthon Hartigan.

The 22-year-old, who is now a free agent after opting to run down his contract, has also been linked with Preston North End and Rotherham United.

Like Rudoni, Hartigan is a product of Wimbledon’s youth academy and he has long impressed in the middle of the park for the Dons.

He’s made 152 appearances for the club in total, scoring five times and claiming a further 13 assists.

It’s no secret the Seasiders are keen to strengthen in central midfield, having missed out on other targets - namely Cameron Brannagan, Oliver Norburn and Ebou Adams - on previous occasions.

While Pool do have numbers in that position, Kevin Stewart is unfortunately injury-prone and Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey are still working their way back from long-term injuries.