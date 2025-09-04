The six Blackpool players in most need of minutes in international break friendly

Blackpool are set to take part in a friendly during the international break.

A number of Blackpool players could pick up vital minutes in an upcoming friendly.

The Seasiders have arranged a behind-closed-doors game for Friday, after their League One meeting with Luton Town was postponed due to international call-ups.

It’s been a tough start to the campaign for Steve Bruce’s side, picking up just four points from their opening six games, with their defensive record being the joint worst in the division.

Throughout the first few weeks, some players have been absent through injury, while others haven’t looked fully up to speed.

Here’s a look at the individuals who could benefit from the upcoming friendly:

Danny Imray

Danny Imray | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Danny Imray certainly impressed against Bolton Wanderers on his first start in Tangerine, with the Crystal Palace loanee putting in a man of the match winning display at right back.

After missing the start of the campaign due to a knee problem, the 22-year-old looked determined to have an impact and show the Blackpool faithful what they had been missing.

Despite his positive first impression, getting additional minutes under his belt could be important before the games start to come thick and fast.

Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons

Elsewhere on the right side, Andy Lyons also needs to get additional game time under his belt.

The fullback has recently made his return to action following an 18-month stint on the sidelines with an ACL injury, but Bruce has been cautious in how he’s used the 25-year-old.

Midfielder Jordan Brown was preferred at right back at times during the opening month, which perhaps shows there’s still a degree of protection around Lyons at the moment.

Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

It’s been a frustrating start to life for Fraser Horsfall at Bloomfield Road. The ex-Stockport County man was at fault with an error that led to a goal in the Seasiders’ opening day defeat to Stevenage, and has missed the subsequent games through injury.

The centre back has been back in training for the last few weeks, and was included on the bench against Bolton at the weekend, so this friendly certainly comes at the right time for him to get himself prepared for Northampton Town away on September 13.

Josh Bowler

Josh Bowler | Blackpool FC

Josh Bowler returned to the Fylde Coast for a third stint on Deadline Day.

The winger is fondly remembered by Seasiders fans for what he’s done for them in the past, but some work may be required behind-the-scenes to get him up to speed.

With no games coming his way so far this season, this friendly will come as a blessing to allow him to start building his match fitness.

Emil Hansson

Emil Hansson

It’s been a quiet start to life for Emil Hansson with Blackpool following his loan move from Birmingham City.

The winger probably does need to get more minutes under his belt, and perhaps also needs a game where he can try to get his confidence up and try a few things without any pressure.

Malcolm Ebiowei would’ve been another player who would’ve benefitted from a friendly, but the injury he picked up before the Bolton game probably rules him out.

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

To finish, this game will come at the right time for Niall Ennis. While many players have struggled in Tangerine, the forward did provide some moments to cheer.

The former Stoke City man looked exceptional in the 3-2 victory over Huddersfield Town, bagging a brace, before being sent off.

After missing the last three league matches, it’ll do Ennis some good to have a run around before returning to action against Northampton.

