Blackpool Ian Evatt has discussed what Tom Bloxham needs to do to improve his form.

Tom Bloxham is among the Blackpool players to endure a frustrating start to the season - but head coach Ian Evatt believes the forward just needs to relax.

The 22-year-old initially dazzled in Tangerine following his move to Bloomfield Road from Shrewsbury Town back in January, scoring one goal and providing two assists in his first two outings for the club.

An injury less than a month into his time on the Fylde Coast halted the attacker’s bright start, with only cameos really coming his way at the back end of last season.

A calf problem during the summer meant Bloxham missed the start of the current campaign, and throughout the opening weeks it looked as if he was playing catch-up.

In addition to this, he was also left out of a couple of matchday squads under former head coach Steve Bruce, until injuries elsewhere provided him with a route back onto the bench.

Various factors have contributed to the fact the ex-Salop man has provided just one assist in 15 outings, while not finding the back of the net at all.

Evatt shares thoughts on Bloxham

New boss Evatt has named Bloxham in his starting XI in his two games in charge so far, and believes the forward will get his rewards eventually after being denied his first goal of the season on several occasions in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Scunthorpe United in the first round of the FA Cup.

“He gets frustrated,” he said.

“He does beat himself up and is hard on himself. He’s just got to learn to relax a little bit more.

“He’s given us everything - I can’t ask anymore in terms of his work load and work ethic.

“He’ll get his rewards if he believes in himself a little bit more. When you do make a mistake, don’t be so hard on yourself and concentrate on the next one.

“When he does start to believe in himself then there’s a player in there - I’m certain about that.”