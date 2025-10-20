Blackpool are close to appointing their new head coach.

Blackpool are closing in on their new head coach - with a familiar face set to take over at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have spent just over the last fortnight on the search for their next manager after sacking Steve Bruce following a poor start to the campaign.

Heading into Saturday’s game away to fellow strugglers Peterborough United, the club sit bottom of League One with just nine points from 13 games.

The Gazette understands it’s still hoped an official announcement on the head coach could be made on Monday evening or Tuesday.

As per Alan Nixon, Ian Evatt is the man selected by Blackpool to take over the reins, with 43-year-old being a familiar figure on the Fylde Coast from his playing days.

Evatt’s career so far

Ian Evatt (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) | Getty Images

During his time in Tangerine between 2006 and 2013, the Derby County youth product made 254 appearances, and won promotion from both League One (2007) and the Championship (2010).

Evatt has been coaching since hanging up his boots in 2018. After initially holding a caretaker role with Chesterfield, he has since held permanent positions with Barrow and Bolton.

Up in Cumbria, he enjoyed National League success, while his stint with the latter produced promotion to the third tier as well as EFL Trophy success, with his spell at the Toughsheet Community Stadium being successful on the whole despite things ending on a sour note back in January.