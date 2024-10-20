Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool were without both James Husband and CJ Hamilton for their game against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders were on the end of a 2-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road, with Marc Roberts scoring a late winner for the visitors.

Olly Casey had levelled the scores in the second half after Davis Keillor-Dunn’s opener, but the Tykes were able to edge their way up.

Blackpool now travel to the Weston Homes Stadium to take on Peterborough United on Tuesday night, before returning home to face Wigan Athletic on October 28.

Explaining the reasons behind the Seasiders’ latest absentees, assistant coach Steve Agnew said: “Hubby (James Husband) has a calf problem so he might be another couple of weeks.

“CJ is feeling a little bit better with a tight thigh, and we’re hoping he won’t be too soon.

“They’ll both be struggling for Tuesday.”

On the back of the 2-1 loss at Barnsley, the Agnew confirmed there were no new concerns out of the most recent game ahead of the midweek fixture.