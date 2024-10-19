Blackpool coach shares Steve Bruce message before Barnsley game in reaction to defeat
The 63-year-old missed the match at Bloomfield Road following the death of his four-month-old grandson Madison.
Assistant Steve Agnew took charge of the Seasiders for their 2-1 defeat to Barnsley, but did hear from the head coach ahead of the game.
“I’ve had many messages to pass on to the gaffer and his family at such a difficult time,” he said.
“For 24 hours it’s been tough. He was very emotional at the training ground. He’s very quickly connected with this group of players and they’ve responded.
“All of our feelings are with the gaffer and his family at this moment in time.
“Typical of the gaffer he text, and wished the players all the very best for today’s game. It typifies our manager.”
A stoppage time goal from Marc Roberts helped Barnsley to all three points on their visit to Bloomfield Road.
Olly Casey had levelled the scores in the second half after Davis Keillor-Dunn’s opener, before the defender secured the winner.
“Do we settle for a point? - We were probably pushing to win the game with the changes that were made,” added Agnew.
“Unfortunately our achilles’ heel at the moment is defending set plays and we conceded. To lose any game late on is disappointing, but it was the way it went in. We were big at the end and had plenty of height, so to concede like that.
“The players are all bitterly disappointed and we walk away with no points.”
