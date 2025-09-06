Blackpool boss Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool drop into League One drop zone without being in action as results fail to go their way on international break weekend

Blackpool have dropped into League One’s relegation zone - without kicking a ball today.

Steve Bruce’s side - who began the day in 20th position, just a point above the drop zone - now sit 22nd in the third-tier standings following wins for both Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers.

Plymouth, whose only win of the season up until this weekend came against Blackpool on August 23, were 4-2 winners at home against Stockport County. That win sees Tom Cleverley’s side move up to 18th in the table, with six points from their seven games played.

Meanwhile, Wycombe leapfrog the Seasiders in the standings after they disposed of Mansfield 2-0 at Adams Park. They now occupy 19th place in the table with five points from their seven games played.

Both Port Vale and Peterborough United missed the opportunity to move above Bruce’s side after they lost to Leyton Orient and Huddersfield Town respectively.

Posh remain bottom on one point from their seven games played, while Vale are 23rd with two points. Among the scorers for the O’s in their 3-2 win at Port Vale was former Blackpool striker Dom Ballard.

Blackpool are next in action next Saturday when they travel to 16th-placed Northampton.

The Seasiders have won just one of their six games to date - against Hudersfield - and lost four. Their last game before the international break was a 1-1 draw against Bolton Wanderers.

They are now nine points adrift of the play-off places, which would have been Bruce’s aim before the start of the season.

Today’s League One results

Bolton 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers 3-1 Bradford

Huddersfield 3-2 Peterborough United

Lincoln 2-2 Wigan

Plymouth 4-2 Stockport

Port Vale 2-3 Leyton Orient

Rotherham 1-0 Exeter

Wycombe 2-0 Mansfield Town.

