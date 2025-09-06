On-loan Blackpool keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made his 49th appearance for Northern Ireland against Luxembourg on Thursday night - now he’s poised to make it 50 against Germany on Sunday

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has endured a difficult start to life at Blackpool.

Signed on loan from Championship Birmingham City in the summer, the keeper has had to put up with plenty of flack from the Bloomfield faithful, unhappy with the 14 goals he’s already conceded in seven games.

That worrying record has contributed to the Seasiders sitting 20th in the League One standings ahead of today’s reduced third-tier schedule due to the international break and 12 points behind current league leaders Cardiff, who are already showing their promotion credentials.

Peacock-Farrell and his Blackpool team-mates have plenty of hard work ahead of them if they are to rectify that situation and regain the faith of the supporters so early into the new season.

However, Seasiders fans should take comfort from the fact their newly-installed No1 is not someone who ducks responsibility or goes hiding when the going gets tough.

He proved that this week when on international duty with Northern Ireland, with the keeper answering manager Michael O’Neill’s SOS following injuries to Sheffield Wednesday stopper Pierce Charles and Plymouth’s Conor Hazard.

His presence, after a year out of the side, against Luxembourg on Thursday night contributed to the Ulstermen getting their World Cup qualifying campaing off to a winning start, thanks to a 3-1 success on the road.

And with Peacock-Farrell set to be handed his 50th cap for his country when they face Germany in Cologne on Sunday, he’ll return to Bloomfield Road with some of his confidence restored - irrespective of what happens against Julien Nagelsmann’s side.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Peacock-Farrell back on international stage after difficult 12 months

Injury, alongside a loss of form and Charles’ emergence at both Hillsborough and Windsor Park, meant Peacock Farrell’s last cap before Luxembourg came against Bulgaria last September.

He was even left out of international gatherings in both March and June as his Northern Ireland career appeared to be stagnating.

But much to Peacock-Farrell’s relief, there was to be light at the end of the tunnel.

Now he’s looking forward to becoming the 45th player in Northern Ireland history to reach the 50-cap mark.

The former Leeds and Burnley keeper said: "It (a 50th cap) was the first thing that was on my mind when I got the call up for this camp - and I've been thinking about it for a year now.

"To make a 50th, it's a great achievement and something I was looking at all last year and now hopefully it'll come - and to play against Germany while doing it! That doesn't get much better.

"I had a real awkward, annoying shoulder issue that I picked up in September, October time (last year) and that just stayed with me all through the season. I ended up having a couple of injections and I only just got better around the end of May, start of June.

"It was just a case of staying in touch (with O'Neill). He told me his plans and it was a good opportunity to rest.

"Obviously, I've been in the squad since I was 20, maybe every single one. To miss a few hurt a little bit, but it was necessary to get the body back to what it needs to be because I've gone seasons and seasons with maybe a couple weeks off and it catches up to you after a while."

Peacock-Farrell to be busy on 50th appearance for Northern Ireland

Peacock-Farrell’s search for a maiden clean sheet of the season continued on Thursday night as he could do little about Aiman Dardari’s effort on the half-hour mark

The chances of him recording one against the Germans looks remote. Nevertheless, the Blackpool keeper won’t be overawed by the occasion.

"(It's) on you to stay focused and that's what I do regardless if I'm playing a pre-season friendly or Germany," he added.

"I assume I'll be busy, but let's not take away from the fact that the lads in front of me are top and they defend well, the shape's good. I have every faith in my team as well."