Blackpool FC- DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Full updates on any transfer business from the Seasiders before the end of the window
The deadline for any business is 11pm tonight, as clubs look to strengthen their teams ahead of the last few months of the season.
Blackpool have brought in two new signings during the window so far, while a number of players have departed Bloomfield Road both permanently and on loan. We will be providing any updates if there is any late business from the Seasiders.
DEADLINE DAY LIVE- Blackpool Gazette
Business so far
In: Hayden Coulson (Loan), Ryan Finnigan (Undisclosed fee).
Out: Jensen Weir (Recalled), Rob Apter (Loan), Dominic Thompson (Loan), Doug Tharme (Undisclosed fee), Kenny Dougall (Undisclosed fee), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Released)
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to the Blackpool Gazette's Deadline Day blog.
We'll be keeping you updated with any activity today before the transfer window closes at 11pm.