News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

Blackpool FC- DEADLINE DAY LIVE: Full updates on any transfer business from the Seasiders before the end of the window

We’ve reached the final day of the transfer window.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Feb 2024, 08:15 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 08:20 GMT
Could Blackpool bring anyone else in before the 11pm deadline?Could Blackpool bring anyone else in before the 11pm deadline?
Could Blackpool bring anyone else in before the 11pm deadline?

The deadline for any business is 11pm tonight, as clubs look to strengthen their teams ahead of the last few months of the season.

Blackpool have brought in two new signings during the window so far, while a number of players have departed Bloomfield Road both permanently and on loan. We will be providing any updates if there is any late business from the Seasiders.

DEADLINE DAY LIVE- Blackpool Gazette

Show new updates
08:30 GMT

Business so far

In: Hayden Coulson (Loan), Ryan Finnigan (Undisclosed fee).

Out: Jensen Weir (Recalled), Rob Apter (Loan), Dominic Thompson (Loan), Doug Tharme (Undisclosed fee), Kenny Dougall (Undisclosed fee), Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Released)

08:03 GMT

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to the Blackpool Gazette's Deadline Day blog.

We'll be keeping you updated with any activity today before the transfer window closes at 11pm.

Related topics:Blackpool