The midfielder has joined the Seasiders on loan from Sheffield Wednesday for the remainder of the season, with the likes of Rotherham United , Barnsley and Oxford United reportedly being interested in the 27-year-old as well.

Byers, who is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer, states a chat with Neil Critchley helped to get the deal over the line.

"Having had a discussion with the gaffer here, he highlighted what his ambitions were for the second half of the season and what the club is pushing for. That was a great chat, and I explained how I felt I could help the side for the second half of the season. I'm happy to get this deal done and looking forward to the second half of the season."