Blackpool new signing pleased to be at Bloomfield Road following 'crazy' 24 hours- as he details what attracted him to the club
The midfielder has joined the Seasiders on loan from Sheffield Wednesday for the remainder of the season, with the likes of Rotherham United, Barnsley and Oxford United reportedly being interested in the 27-year-old as well.
Byers, who is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer, states a chat with Neil Critchley helped to get the deal over the line.
"After what's been a crazy 24 hours, it feels great to be here,” he told the club media.
"Having had a discussion with the gaffer here, he highlighted what his ambitions were for the second half of the season and what the club is pushing for. That was a great chat, and I explained how I felt I could help the side for the second half of the season. I'm happy to get this deal done and looking forward to the second half of the season."