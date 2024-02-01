News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's strongest XI and bench following January business so far- including Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday loanees

We are heading into the final hours of the transfer window.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 16:33 GMT

Blackpool have added three new players to their ranks in the past month- and could still look to bring another in before the 11pm deadline.

Hayden Coulson joined the club on loan from Middlesbrough a the beginning of January, while in the last few days they have added Ryan Finnigan and George Byers to their ranks.

Here’s what the Seasiders’ strong XI and bench could look like:

Blackpool have brought in a number of new players during the transfer window.

1. Who makes the Seasiders strongest team?

Blackpool have brought in a number of new players during the transfer window. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Dan Grimshaw has been Blackpool's first-choice in the league this season, and has kept 11 clean sheets so far.

2. GK: Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw has been Blackpool's first-choice in the league this season, and has kept 11 clean sheets so far. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Matthew Pennington has been solid on the whole since his summer arrival from Shrewsbury Town.

3. CB: Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has been solid on the whole since his summer arrival from Shrewsbury Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Olly Casey has been a powerful figure since breaking into the Blackpool team at the beginning of the season.

4. CB: Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been a powerful figure since breaking into the Blackpool team at the beginning of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

James Husband has been a reliable figure at the back for the Seasiders so far this season.

5. CB: James Husband

James Husband has been a reliable figure at the back for the Seasiders so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has produced a number of impressive displays since returning from injury. It is a tight call between him and CJ Hamilton for the right wing-back role.

6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has produced a number of impressive displays since returning from injury. It is a tight call between him and CJ Hamilton for the right wing-back role. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

