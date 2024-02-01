Blackpool have added three new players to their ranks in the past month- and could still look to bring another in before the 11pm deadline.
Here’s what the Seasiders’ strong XI and bench could look like:
1. Who makes the Seasiders strongest team?
Blackpool have brought in a number of new players during the transfer window. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw has been Blackpool's first-choice in the league this season, and has kept 11 clean sheets so far. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington has been solid on the whole since his summer arrival from Shrewsbury Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been a powerful figure since breaking into the Blackpool team at the beginning of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. CB: James Husband
James Husband has been a reliable figure at the back for the Seasiders so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. RWB: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has produced a number of impressive displays since returning from injury. It is a tight call between him and CJ Hamilton for the right wing-back role. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker