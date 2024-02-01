Blackpool have added three new players to their ranks in the past month- and could still look to bring another in before the 11pm deadline.

Hayden Coulson joined the club on loan from Middlesbrough a the beginning of January, while in the last few days they have added Ryan Finnigan and George Byers to their ranks.

Here’s what the Seasiders’ strong XI and bench could look like:

Who makes the Seasiders strongest team? Blackpool have brought in a number of new players during the transfer window.

GK: Dan Grimshaw Dan Grimshaw has been Blackpool's first-choice in the league this season, and has kept 11 clean sheets so far.

CB: Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington has been solid on the whole since his summer arrival from Shrewsbury Town.

CB: Olly Casey Olly Casey has been a powerful figure since breaking into the Blackpool team at the beginning of the season.

CB: James Husband James Husband has been a reliable figure at the back for the Seasiders so far this season.