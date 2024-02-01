TRANSFER RUMOUR: Blackpool linked with a move for young Burnley defender
Football Insider reports the 20-year-old is set to make a permanent move to Bloomfield Road, which would see added competition for a starting role in the Seasiders’ the back three.
Sassi made the move to Turf Moor from Stoke back in 2020 and has captained a number of the Clarets’ youth sides. He signed his first pro contract in 2022, with that deal only set to expire next summer.
Blackpool have already added George Byers to their ranks on Deadline Day, with the midfielder joining the club for the remainder of the season on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. This also follows the signing of Ryan Finnigan from Southampton for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.