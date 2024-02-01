Blackpool make 'substantial' transfer offer for Wycombe Wanderers star

Blackpool are said to have made a deadline day move for Joe Low. He is currently at Wycombe Wanderers. (Image: Getty Images)

Blackpool have seen a ‘substantial’ transfer offer rejected for Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low, according to a report.

Former Sky Sports reporter Pete O'Rourke, now of Football Insider is reporting that the Seasiders have made a late swoop for the Wales under-21 international.

The 21-year-old has only been at Adams Park since the summer after joining from Championship outfit Bristol City. It is unsure how long his contract was for when he penned terms for Wycombe.

The centre-back was a long-term target of Matt Bloomfield before he arrived and has featured heavily under him this term. Low has played 28 times for the Chairboys this season and has scored three goals.

He has been part of a Wycombe side that has kept six clean sheets this season. Low was called up to the Wales senior squad in May 2023. Low worked with Wales manager Rob Page at age grade level and was impressed by him during an end-of-season training camp.

Low was described as a 'presence' and later went on to make his debut for the men's team against Gibraltar in October. He dropped back down to under-21s football with Wales who are hoping to qualify for EURO 2025.

Before joining Wycombe, he made two appearances for Bristol City's first-team and had a spell in the non-league before Eastleigh. Low was at Walsall for the second part of the 2023/24 campaign and has accumalated 54 appearances in total in senior football.

The Filton-born defender stands at an impressive six foot four inches and is a towering presence. He comes from a footballing family and is the son of Josh Low, a midfielder that played for the likes of Bristol Rovers, Cardiff City, Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town.