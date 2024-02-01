Blackpool secure the signature of young defender from Premier League outfit

Dan Sassi (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The 20-year-old has signed on a permanent deal until the summer of 2026- with an option for an additional 12 months included in his contract.

Sassi made the move to Turf Moor from Stoke back in 2020 and has captained a number of the Clarets’ youth sides. He signed his first pro contract in 2022, with that deal only set to expire next summer.

The centre back becomes the Seasiders second signing of Deadline Day, with the club adding George Byers to their ranks as well., with the midfielder joining the club for the remainder of the season on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. This also follows the signing of Ryan Finnigan from Southampton for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.