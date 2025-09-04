Blackpool confirm departure of winger less than a month on from Crystal Palace move

Malcolm Ebiowei has departed Blackpool less than a month on from his arrival from Crystal Palace.

Blackpool have confirmed the departure of former Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei.

The 22-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road less than a month ago following an unsuccessful three-season stint with The Eagles.

After just three league appearances off the bench for Steve Bruce’s side, the youngster’s two-year contract has been mutually terminated, with things not working out as planned for either party.

The Seasiders had already seemingly prepared for this situation, with the additions of Scott Banks and Josh Bowler in the wide areas on Deadline Day.

Ebiowei’s last appearance for Blackpool came as a second half substitute in a 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth Argyle, with the ex-Palace man missing last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers due to injury.

As a youngster, the attacker spent time in the academies of a number of different clubs, but it was Derby County who gave him his first taste of senior football - with 16 first-team appearances for the Rams coming his way in 2022.

Since then, he has struggled. After making the move to Selhurst Park, he only managed five senior games for the Eagles, with loan spells with Hull City, RWDM Brussels and Oxford United not working out.

