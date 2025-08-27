Blackpool forward Kylian Kouassi was loaned out to Cambridge United earlier this month.

Kylian Kouassi was on target for Cambridge United on Tuesday night - as the Blackpool forward found the back of the net for the first time since December.

The 22-year-old made the move on loan to the Abbey Stadium just over a week ago, and received minutes off the bench in meetings away to both Colchester United and Bristol Rovers in League Two in his first week with the club.

A switch of competition saw the striker handed his first start for the U’s, as he led the line for Neil Harris’ side in their EFL Cup second round meeting with Charlton Athletic.

Kouassi was on hand with Cambridge’s second goal of the night in a 3-1 victory over the rotated Addicks - who rested ex-Seasiders Rob Apter and Sonny Carey for the trip.

Prior to Tuesday night, the last time the ex-Sutton United man found the back of the net was in 3-0 victory for Salford City over Barrow on Boxing Day during his previous loan spell.

Finnigan’s start to life with Walsall

Ryan Finnigan

Alongside Kouassi, Ryan Finnigan has also headed out to League Two, with the 21-year-old joining Walsall.

The midfielder made the move to Bloomfield Road in from Southampton in January 2024, but spent his first few months with Blackpool recovering from an injury he picked up while on loan with Shrewsbury Town.

After making his debut under Neil Critchley at the beginning of last season, he was able to make further appearances under Steve Bruce, with 19 outings in Tangerine coming his way in total - during which time he’s scored three goals.

During his first week with Walsall, the ex-Saints man has featured twice off the bench, with his game coming away to MK Dons on Saturday.

Reasoning behind the loans

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Discussing the reasoning behind sending Kouassi and Finnigan out on loan, Bruce stated it was important for their development to get some minutes under their belt.

“The pair of them needs games in their development to get some know-how,” he said.

“It’s not healthy for them to be in a position where they’re not playing enough. They’re both young lads who want to get on with their careers.

“We want them to succeed in a lower league to have the possibility of coming back and having a big part either after Christmas or in the future.

“They’re desperate to play, so let’s hope they both have successful loan periods and we can welcome them back as better players.

“They’ve sat on benches for too long. Kylian is a bit different to Ryan because he’s got to remain injury-free after an awful hard time with his hamstring. He’s over that now and has had a good pre-season, the next thing is - can he go and score some goals for Cambridge.

“There’s some very good signs for Ryan, but it’s fair to say he’s not had the rub of the green, and he’s not had a big enough go at it, hence why we are sending him out on loan to do that.”

