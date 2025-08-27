Steve Bruce shares thoughts on Crystal Palace loanee's Blackpool debut

Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray was handed his Blackpool debut at the weekend.

Steve Bruce expects Danny Imray to become an important player for Blackpool this season.

The fullback made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Crystal Palace last month, but had to wait for his first competitive debut for the Seasiders after suffering a knee injury during pre-season.

Imray was handed his debut off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle at Home Park, after returning to full training the week before.

“He’s certainly bright, and will be a very good player for us,” Bruce said after the match in Devon.

“He’s only just back from a knee injury, and has been out for the last four or five weeks, so it was good to see him back.”

Imray’s reasons behind Blackpool move

In an interview following his arrival, Imray admitted he was excited to see how he could develop further while on the Fylde Coast.

The 21-year-old experienced non-league football at an early age with Chelmsford City, while his first taste of EFL action came on loan with Bromley in League Two last season.

“I’ve loved my time here (at Blackpool)so far,” he said.

“In the home game against West Brom, I got a great reception from the fans. I’ve heard when Bloomfield Road is good, the place is rocking, so I can’t wait to see more of it.

“Before joining I spoke to a few players who had been here. I spoke to Nya Kirby, I’m good friends with him, - and he said it’s a really good club to be at. I can remember when they were in the Premier League.

“Obviously the gaffer is a name in the game, so it was really appetising for me to come and play my football here this season. I spoke to him on Zoom, and after that I really wanted to come and play under him. I can hopefully learn a lot this season and push on.

“There’s so much for me to learn from him, he’s been at the top of the game for so many years. There’s a lot of knowledge for him to pass over.

“Playing non-league at such a young age made me learn a lot, and made me grow up very quickly.

“First-team football is a lot different to the 21s - I’ve had my fair share with both. I’ve learnt a lot from both areas, but playing in non-league made me who I am now. I feel physical and ready to play in men’s football.

“I wouldn’t 21s isn’t real football, but people don’t care if you make mistakes, whereas in the first-team it’s about winning and you can’t really switch off because there’s people here fighting for their lives. This is where I thrive, I like being under pressure.

“I’m forever thankful to Bromley for last season, it couldn’t have gone better. I learnt so much from a lot of people.”

