Harrison Dunk is one of several players out injured for Cambridge United. Blackpool face a team with up to eight players out. (Image: Getty Images)

Cambridge United could be without up to eight players for their League One clash with Blackpool.

The Seasiders face the U’s at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, April 6. Neil Critchley’s side must win if they are to have any chance of reaching the play-offs. They drew with Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend which has them six points off of Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool face a Cambridge side on their third manager of the season in Garry Monk, after he replaced Neil Harris who departed for Millwall. The former Birmingham City and Leeds United boss will have to do more than half a team however. Several players are either out injured or there are some doubts.

The U’s last week recalled Louis Chadwick from his loan at Royston Town. Back-up James Holden has been out on loan with Welling United this term but has not featured in a match day squad since January through injury.

Left-back Harrison Dunk is another absentee for Saturday. He’s not played since the end of August. He was an unused substitute in September but since then has not featured because of a knee injury. He has played in a few friendly matches to get himself back up to speed.

Glenn McConnell and Saikou Janneh like Dunk are long-term absentees. The 18-year-old has played three times for the first-team this season but has not featured in a match day squad since Boxing Day. Saikou Janneh hasn’t played since early January. He’s failed to net in the league this term but did net in the EFL Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fejiri Okenabirhie made a return to the pitch over the Easter period. He had been sidelined with an injury that ruled him out from December to April and had scored nine goals in 24 games up until his injury. The 28-year-old played three minutes off of the bench in the 3-1 win against Wigan Athletic and could push for a start.

Centre-back Michael Morrison did not play against Barnsley or Wigan and is doubtful. He had started all the games under Garry Monk before being dealt an injury. Lyle Taylor was another that missed out through injury. Taylor joined from League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers in January.

George Thomas is out for an extended period. It was confirmed in early-March that he has suffered a cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury. The 27-year-old played 31 times in the league this year with two assists and one goal.

Goalkeeper Jack Stevens is another confirmed absentee. He joined in the summer and was their first choice for much of the campaign but was subbed off against Reading. He has a hamstring injury that will put him out for about a fortnight.