That funding has come through Spring North’s community mental health transformation project, on behalf of the Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB.

This innovative project, headed by BFCCT, seeks to provide a comprehensive range of activities and support mechanisms that will empower individuals and foster a sense of community and belonging.

At the heart of the initiative is a commitment to tailoring activities to the diverse needs and abilities of participants, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for all.

Blackpool FC Community Trust will launch a new project to deliver adult health and wellbeing activity across the town Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Through a combination of peer support, one-on-one mentoring and group physical activities, Heads Up aims to address the holistic needs of individuals while promoting overall wellbeing.

The project comprises three key strands in total.

Satellite group sessions are the first of those, taking place across target venues in Blackpool where people with severe mental illness are accessing wider services.

Those sessions will include physical activity and peer support talks, combining light movement with socialising to create opportunities for participants to share challenges, concerns and advice.

The second strand is a one-to-one mentoring session, offering further personal support, weekly lifestyle coaching and wellbeing advice to any interested individuals.

While it is not intended as counselling or as a replacement for clinical support, it can assist individuals who have completed a block of counselling, who await counselling or who find formal counselling – or group talks – daunting.

The final strand is a community pathway project, aimed at supporting individuals engaged through strands one and two to progress into attending additional weekly wellbeing activities at BFCCT across the town.

Staff and peers who are familiar with the participant will accompany them to their first few sessions in order to ease the transition.

Matt Hilton, deputy CEO and head of community programmes at BFCCT, said: “The ‘Heads Up’ project will be a great addition to our adult health and wellbeing provision here at BFCCT.

“Through this project, we are not just addressing mental health needs; we are nurturing a sense of belonging, resilience and hope within our community.

“By offering tailored support and fostering connections, we are laying the foundation for lasting positive change in the lives of individuals facing mental health challenges in Blackpool.”

Alysia Brooks, operations manager at Spring North and CMHT project lead, added: “Spring North are delighted to be supporting 46 organisations across Lancashire and South Cumbria with their community-based mental health projects.

“We are particularly interested in seeing the outcomes of BFCCT’s work with males across Blackpool, which aims at reducing the number of males in crisis support through one-to-one and group interventions.”