Our Easter Sports Camps, running from April 2-12, are the perfect place for children to have fun, make new friends and improve their sports skills.

They take place at Armfield Academy (9am-5pm) and Unity Academy (8am-5pm).

Aspire Academy holds a Football Camp, as well as a Girls’ Football Camp (both 8am-5pm), in addition to a Dance Camp (9am-3.30pm).

We also have our Holiday Activities and Food Camp (HAF) for children who receive free school meals.

Our Stars Disability Camp, for local children living with a disability, takes place in the Education and Community Centre at Blackpool FC, excluding Bank Holidays (11am-3pm).

Bookings can be made by emailing [email protected]

Our Breakfast Club returns on April 19 and 26 (9.30am-11am) in the North Stand Community Hub.

Costing £1 per person, a drink, toast and cereal are available before a variety of activities.

Blackpool FC Sports College stages its Teachers Cup football tournament on April 15-16.

It is an in-house game where all students can register to play before a live draw allocates each student a team and a manager.

April 16 sees the JJ Effect workshop, a collaborative effort between Blackpool FC Sports College and Blackpool FC School which aims to shed light on the realities of knife crime.

April 18 is the college’s careers day, giving students an insight into different careers within the sports sector and public services.

An open evening then takes place on April 30 (5.30pm-6.30pm), providing an insight into college life as well as a chance to meet tutors.

April 5 sees young people from the Bispham PL Kicks session representing BFCCT in a U13s competition against Fleetwood and Liverpool, held at Liverpool FC Foundation.

In terms of our female footballers, the U12s, U14s and U16s play Carlisle United’s ETC at Brunton Park.

The ladies’ first team have introduced a second weekly training session at Aspire Sports Hub, while the Our Future Lionesses Development Centre sessions for all age groups restarts after the Easter holidays.

Another relaunch will be the girls’ goalkeeper development centre sessions for U9s to U16s, which start on April 15.

Our PL Inspires winners will visit Wembley Stadium to celebrate the completion of their social action project in an event hosted by the Premier League.

After the Easter break, our High School Hub mentors will begin the rollout of the Beaverbrooks Enterprise Programme.

Pupils will display their business expertise and come up with a business idea in the hope of reaching the final in July.

The Big Food Truck continues to visit the North Stand Community Hub on Tuesdays (2pm-3pm).

Food parcels can be pre-ordered by sending your name to 07908 663674.

Sign up for free and, as a member, you can get six bags of food for £13, three bags of food for £6.50 or a single bag of food for £4.