Supported by the British Esports Federation, this qualification is built for students aiming to pursue a career in the Esports industry.

Designed to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge required for employment in the Esports sector, the programme offers an engaging curriculum that focuses on enhancing practical skills and developing a greater understanding of the industry.

Highlighting the wide variety of careers available within the Esports and digital sector, this education programme also builds the necessary skills to succeed.

Blackpool FC Community Trust is launching an Esports education programme through Blackpool FC Sports College Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Delivered in purpose-built, state-of-the-art Esport classrooms at Bloomfield Road, our level two and level three BTEC pathways provide an in-depth study in Esports.

That then paves the way for progression to higher education programmes and employment opportunities across Esports and related fields such as technical, digital and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) industries.

Kalam Neale, the British Esports Federation’s head of education, said: “It’s amazing to see the continued growth of esports in education through the introduction of new programmes.

“We hope this will be the start of an exciting journey for students, exposing them to a range of future career opportunities in an industry they are incredibly passionate about.

“We talk a lot about the transferrable skills developed through esports as well as the wider academic links into business, media, sport, games and wider STEM-related industries.

“As a result, we are excited to see the development and progression of students towards their future careers in these industries.

“It will be an exciting challenge and a unique opportunity for students to grow, reflect, learn and develop, and for some, the start of their journey to becoming tomorrow’s Esports industry ambassadors, entrepreneurs and leaders.”

Alongside academic studies, our competitive gaming pathway provides students with the opportunity to take part in weekly leagues against other football clubs and colleges, as well as national competitions such as the British Esports Student Champs.

Competing as Blackpool FC’s Esport team, this showcase features the biggest Esports games, hundreds of institutions and thousands of Esports amateur athletes.

The Student Champs is the definitive competitive gaming platform for education.

To find out more about the Esport education pathway, you can attend one of our open evenings at Blackpool FC Sports College.

The first takes place at Bloomfield Road this Tuesday, March 19, with further sessions on April 30 and May 28 (5pm-6.30 pm).

The launch of the Esports education programme highlights Blackpool FC Community Trust’s commitment to providing innovative educational pathways and empowering students to achieve their aspirations.

For more information about Blackpool FC Community Trust’s Esports education programme, or to register your interest in taking part, please visit www.bfcct.co.uk/esports