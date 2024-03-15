Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He will be spearheading initiatives to enhance the wellbeing of veterans and their families through physical activity, socialisation and mental health support.

Blackpool FC Community Trust is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities.

Through various Armed Force Covenant Trust-funded programmes and initiatives at the Trust, the aim is to promote wellbeing, inclusion and community engagement.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has announced Ian McCleary as the organisation's armed forces engagement officer Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Ian, who had a remarkable 22-year career in the British Army, served with The Queen’s Lancashire Regiment and attained the prestigious rank of Warrant Officer Class 2.

Since 2004, he has been actively involved in volunteering for the Army Cadet Force/Combined Cadet Force and The Royal British Legion, particularly contributing to the Poppy Appeal.

His dedication to serving the community continues as he undertakes his new role at Blackpool FC Community Trust.

He said: “Engaging with the Armed Forces community is not just a duty; it’s a privilege and a commitment to honour their service and support their needs.”

In his current position, Ian leads various veterans-focused activities to increase physical activity, promote socialisation and combat the risk of loneliness among the armed forces community.

Working closely with professional organisations including the Armed Forces Covenant, Ministry of Defence, Age UK, the DWP and Supporting Minds, Ian ensures participants receive comprehensive support to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

Among the initiatives delivered by Ian are armed forces sessions catering to serving personnel, veterans and their families.

These include a forces football team that trains on a Thursday night and participates in the Northwest Armed Forces Football League.

Additionally, the Trust offers a NAAFI Break at Bloomfield Road, walk and talk sessions and a wellbeing hub at Stanley Park.

It also offers a gardening group to help maintain our memorial space, dedicated to Blackpool FC players who sadly lost their lives during the First World War, at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum and Community Woodland.

A notable addition to these efforts is the launch of a new partnership initiative with @thegrange on Dinmore Avenue.

It hosts a new Veterans Breakfast Club on every first Tuesday of the month (9.30am-10.45am), when veterans can enjoy a complimentary hot drink and a delicious breakfast butty, in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for socialising.

The breakfast club provides an opportunity for veterans to connect with like-minded individuals who share similar experiences, in addition to serving as a platform for building friendships and fostering a supportive community.

It is open to all armed forces veterans, as well as serving personnel and their families, with the aim of promoting inclusivity and ensuring individuals from diverse backgrounds and experiences can come together to share common ground.

Mike Coole, community development manager for @theGrange, added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming this new Armed Forces Veterans group.

“You’ll find a welcoming place where you will meet like-minded individuals with similar experiences, looking for a supportive community.”