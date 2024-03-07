Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This special matchday at Bloomfield Road is being proudly presented as the ‘Unite for Access, Level Playing Field 2024’ fixture.

In an inspiring collaboration, Blackpool FC Community Trust and Blackpool FC are teaming up with three Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) schools in Blackpool to create an inclusive and welcoming LionTrust matchday experience for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative is a testament to the Trust’s dedication in ensuring that football is a sport for everyone.

Blackpool FC Community Trust's half-term Stars Camp have also been popular initiatives Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Community engagement officer Paul Mullin said: “The Level Playing Field, Unite for Access event is a fantastic initiative.

“With this event, we’re offering tickets to the three SEND schools in Blackpool we work with, for a child and parent/carer to attend.

“This opportunity only increases our already great working relationship with the schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know that most of the children who attend will never have attended a professional football match before.

“I hope that overall, it will be a positive experience for them and one to remember – and no doubt I’ll hear all about it at school the week after!”

The Unite for Access, Level Playing Field 2024 fixture aims to bridge the gap between disabled and non-disabled supporters.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has been working closely with SEND schools to provide necessary accommodations, ensuring that every fan – regardless of their abilities – can enjoy the excitement of live football in an inclusive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Unite for Access, Level Playing Field 2024 fixture is not just a one-time event but a symbol of Blackpool FC’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity.

The club aims to create a legacy of accessibility, inspiring other football clubs and sports organisations to follow suit.

Graham Moon, the club’s disability liaison officer, added: “Football is a unique opportunity for disabled people with either visible or non-visible disabilities to get out and be considered as equal as everyone else and is a unique mixing opportunity to stand with our friends and observe the beautiful game of football.

“As fans, you play a crucial role in making this initiative a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Show your support for inclusivity by participating in various activities, learning more about accessibility and fostering a welcoming atmosphere for all supporters.

“Let’s unite for access and create a level playing field for everyone at Bloomfield Road.

“Enjoy the match and, together, let’s make football a sport that truly belongs to everyone!”