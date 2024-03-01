Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday, March 5, we are holding our celebration festival for the five schools that have received a free PLPS Nike Partnership girls football kit.

These have been awarded to PLPS partner schools that have continued to work with BFCCT over the past few years and have been chosen as a way of saying thank you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moor Park, Roseacre, Stanley, Haws Side and St Kents will be attending the event, where all the players will be able to compete against each other in their new kits.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has outlined the programme of events for March Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Alice Earnshaw, our ladies’ first-team captain, will be in attendance to speak to the players and hand out medals after the event.

March 7 sees World Book Day with Blackpool FC player posters circulated to all primary schools, helping to encourage positive reading habits.

Two days later, when Blackpool host Portsmouth, a partnership with the National Literacy Trust means people who visit the ECC from 1pm-3pm can collect a free book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool FC Sports College students and staff have home games with Manchester City and Burnley, an open evening and a careers talk.

We are delivering our ‘Protect the Planet’ social action project, linked to the Big Plastic Count event from March 11-17.

School eco-councils are working closely with our staff to take part, encouraging the whole school to count their plastic at home, record the results and see how much they recycle as a school across the week.

This identifies how much they recycle, where it is used, how that affects the planet and reduces our carbon footprint, while the children will also make posters to encourage others to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our PL Inspires winners are busy working on their social action projects and, in recognition of their winning idea, they are invited to attend the Portsmouth game on March 9.

Our Family Hubs continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the Moretti Lounge (3.30pm-5.30pm) with a new menu and activity timetable.

Activities include boxercise on Tuesdays, creative work on Wednesdays and family fun on Thursdays.

The Big Food Truck visits our North Stand Community Hub on Tuesdays (2pm-3pm) and food parcels can be pre-ordered by sending your name to 07908 663674.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for free and, as a member, you can get six bags of food for £13, three bags for £6.50 or a single bag for £4.

A breakfast club will start in the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road (9.30am-11am) on a date to be confirmed.

Warm Takeaways will continue to be available from @TheGrange on Tuesday and Thursday (3.30pm-4.30pm).

If you would like to support our community Tangerine Together programme, through volunteering or donations, please contact: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to LionTrust, we can invite participants to watch Blackpool’s home matches.

We deliver half-time challenges with support from Football Flick during these games, so keep an eye on our social media pages after every home match to see what happens.

This season, we continue to support our community with food donation points on matchdays.