The programme runs every Monday and Thursday at Aspire Sports Hub on Garstang Road West, with sessions costing £4 and running from 5pm to 6pm.

This is followed by a social hub offering a brew and a chat to help bring people together with their peers.

These sessions have become a cornerstone in the community, promoting physical activity and combating loneliness and isolation, as well as allowing people to become fitter, socialise and make new friends.

After more than a decade of doing so, Blackpool FC Community Trust continues to deliver walking football sessions Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Walking football, a modified version of the beautiful game, has gained immense popularity among adults over 50.

The slower pace, no running rules, and focus on camaraderie make it an ideal sport for those looking to get back into playing football, staying active and socially connected.

Since its inception a decade ago, the Blackpool FC Community Trust’s walking football sessions have welcomed participants of all ages and backgrounds.

They have helped to foster a sense of inclusive community spirit, in addition to witnessing countless heartwarming moments of friendship and fitness.

Dave Maclean, the community engagement manager at Blackpool FC Community Trust, shared his thoughts on walking football.

He said: “Having been involved in walking football in Blackpool for over 10 years, it’s truly heartening to see the positive impact it has had on the lives of our participants.

“Beyond the physical benefits, the sessions have become a social hub; a place where people forge lasting connections.”

The walking football programme aligns with broader Community Trust efforts to address health and wellbeing in the community.

The Trust has consistently advocated for the importance of physical activity in maintaining a healthy lifestyle – and the success of the walking football initiative highlights the effectiveness of such grassroots efforts.

Billy Singleton, a dedicated participant who has been actively involved in the walking football sessions for several years, shared his experience,

He added: “In walking football, you truly feel like you’re back on the pitch, reliving the joy of playing the sport.

“For someone at my age, the idea of playing football again seemed unimaginable but this programme made it a reality and I would recommend it to anybody.”

As the sessions continue to thrive at Aspire Sports Hub, Blackpool FC Community Trust remains committed to providing a space where individuals can not only stay fit but also find a supportive community to belong to.