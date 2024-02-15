Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh is a former Premier League Kicks (PL Kicks) pan-ability participant and is now a paid casual member of staff, working on our Premier League Kicks programme.

A student at Blackpool FC Sports College, Josh first started to attend PL Kicks pan-ability sessions when he was 11 years old.

Having attended PL Kicks sessions for six years, he became an active volunteer and completed more than 100 hours of volunteering.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has named Josh as its Premier League Community Captain Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

We have chosen Josh because of the journey he has been on, starting as a participant before progressing to become a volunteer and a paid casual staff member, in addition to studying with us at BFC College.

Josh’s commitment to PL Kicks and BFCCT was highlighted through his extensive volunteering and always being available to cover sessions as and when required.

Having come through the programme himself, Josh can relate with current participants and build strong and trusting relationships with vulnerable young people possessing complex needs.

His confidence has also continued to grow, combined with his educational studies and added training to further strengthen his delivery and safeguarding skills.

Through his involvement in the club, Josh has gained extensive work experience and is now in a position where he is earning money.

Josh said: “As a staff member, I now feel more confident and I’m no longer shy like I used to be as a participant.”

This highlights the impact that the club and Kicks programme has had on Josh, supporting him from being a young participant, volunteer, college student and now paid member of staff.

Josh has been supported by his community and is now also able to help participants within his role.

As a participant, Josh was a regular attendee at multiple pan-ability sessions and half-term camps, which allowed him to make friends, play football and build relationships with staff.

This involvement inspired Josh to forge a career for himself within this area of work, which led to his voluntary work, college studies and now paid work.

In his current role, Josh can give back to his community by supporting young people with additional needs at our sessions.

He is also well known to many parents of young people who come to the sessions, given they remember him as a participant – which has helped with communication between staff and parents, as well as being able to support attendees.

The sessions Josh currently works on provide a safe space for young people with additional needs to come and have fun with like-minded residents.

Josh is a nurturing staff member and can ensure all young people are made to feel welcome, safe and enjoy themselves.

He is viewed as a positive role model by many of the young people in our PL Kicks disability community.

The journey he has come on is a shining example of what can be achieved through his commitment to volunteering and continuing his further education with our CCO.