Pupils from Armfield Academy, Montgomery Academy, Unity Academy, Aspire Academy and Highfield Leadership Academy came to the Matthews Suite on Monday for this year’s challenge.

That was all about raising awareness of mental health and coming up with a social action project to support their community, school and Blackpool FC.

Premier League Inspires is a 15-week, positive mental health and resilience programme delivered once a week to selected Year Nine pupils across Blackpool.

Armfield Academy were the winners of the PL Inspires Challenge heat at Bloomfield Road earlier this week Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Its primary focus is to help young people reach their potential by ensuring they are inspired, engaged and develop the coping strategies to support them through life.

The schools arrived early to set up their area and, having worked enthusiastically and energetically at school – supported by BFCCT staff members – pupils presented their social action ideas to students from Blackpool FC Sports College and Blackpool FC Academy players.

Visitors were asked to engage and give feedback on project ideas, scoring the pupils across three key areas: presentation and communication; overall project design and knowledge; and understanding.

Pupils presented a wide range of concepts and ideas to support mental health for their school, club and broader community.

Learners took turns to present their ideas and answer questions from our staff and scholars, who challenged and encouraged them throughout the process.

As the pupils arrived to deliver their ideas, it was evident that some were worried, nervous and anxious about being taken out of their classroom comfort zones.

However, after their first initial engagement, pupils grew in confidence and spoke with passion, honesty, and intellect about their social action projects.

School staff who came to support pupils were amazed at how they pupils developed the courage, bravery and confidence to talk and present their ideas.

Mrs Kerby, from Armfield Academy, said: “It was really good to see the children out of their comfort zones and their confidence grew as the day went on and they spoke to more and more people.

“I think it was a great experience for them and will help them in the future when it comes to speaking in public.”

Once the votes had been counted, it was time to announce the winners.

Having articulated their ideas with consistent enthusiasm and energy, pupils eagerly awaited the results.

The ideas had ranged from hosting a pupil v teacher charity match as well as a Blackpool FC legends game with all proceeds going to a mental health charity.

Our eventual winners, Armfield Academy, want to host a series of pre-matchday events where children and adults can take part in physical activity and games to raise money for a local mental health charity.

They will now work closely with BFCCT staff to undertake their social action project and will document this throughout to show how their journey unfolds.

