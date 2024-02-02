Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Something for everyone in February
Thanks to funding from the Masonic Charitable Foundation, we are launching Dementia Friendly Sporting Memories sessions on February 9.
The sessions are on Fridays in Bloomfield Road’s North Stand Community Hub (3.30pm-4.30pm).
A new Family Hub will be open at our Aspire Sports Hub, also on Fridays (4.30pm-5.30pm).
It is an opportunity for local families to come along for a free hot meal, supplied by At The Grange. Meals will be given on a first come first served basis.
This is in addition to our free Bloomfield Road-based Family Hubs, which will continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the Moretti Lounge (3.30pm-5.30pm).
The Big Food Truck will be visiting our North Stand Community Hub on Tuesdays (2pm-3pm).
Food parcels can be pre-ordered by sending your name to 07908 663674.
Sign up for free and, as a member, you can get six bags of food for £13, three for £6.50 or one for £4.
Pool Together Hubs take place in the Moretti Lounge on Tuesdays and Thursdays (1pm-3pm).
Participants can play table tennis, take part in chair-based exercises and other games, as well as enjoy a hot drink and some toast. Anyone is welcome to attend.
February 5 sees the PL Inspires Challenge, a programme that aims to support pupils with mental health and resilience while improving life skills such as communication and organisation.
Half-term camps return from February 12-16 across a number of locations.
These include sports camps at Armfield Academy and Unity Academy, as well as a girls’ football camp and a separate football camp at Aspire Sports Hub.
Bookings can be made online at www.bfcct.co.uk
Our FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre has fixtures lined up against Burnley ETC for all of our age groups on February 8.
We are also excited to provide all three of our Monday night Future Lioness Development Centre session groups with a fixture against a local club.
From February 5-11, we are taking part in the English Schools’ FA Schools Football Week and highlighting all the good work we are doing in primary schools and secondary schools.
FA Weetabix Wildcats sessions are for girls aged five to 11 and take place on Fridays (5pm-6pm).
Girls of all abilities are more than welcome but all children will need to be registered through www.bfcct.co.uk to secure their place.
February 16 sees us taking some of our PL Kicks participants to represent BFCCT in a PL Kicks U12 girls tournament at Everton and a PL Kicks U17 boys event at Wigan.
We also have our Premier League Kicks HAF provision taking place during February 12-16; contact [email protected] for details.
This season we continue to support our community by holding food donation points on matchdays.
This takes place at every home game with the drop-off point being in the South Stand, close to the Junior Seasiders activity space.
Finally, we are looking for volunteers to help at our community sessions as well as seeking people to join our team; find out more by visiting www.bfcct.co.uk