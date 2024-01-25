Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of Blackpool’s recent home game against Exeter City, Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) and the club highlighted members of our community who have been named ‘Community Heroes’ for their support.

As a small thanks for all of their hard work, Rob Plant, Cliff Williams, Katie Normanton and Tony Wilkinson were invited to attend that fixture in the Matthews Suite as part of the club’s hospitality offering.

Rob has been Blackpool FC Ladies first team manager for four seasons, volunteering his time to recruit players, build a strong coaching team, deliver weekly training programmes and manage the squad on matchdays.

Blackpool unveiled their Community Heroes as part of the EFL Community Weekend 2024 Picture: EFL via Shutterstock

Rob’s positivity, enthusiasm and football experience creates a fantastic work environment which helps the players flourish and sets a fantastic example to his coaching staff.

Last season, Rob was successful in guiding the ladies to promotion to the NW Women’s Regional Football League Premier Division and winning the Lancashire County Cup.

Cliff first engaged with BFCCT when attending the food collection point as a volunteer with the Big Food Truck in December 2022.

As part of his volunteering role, Cliff delivered food and helped pack parcels.

After speaking to BFCCT staff, he was interested in the work that we were doing with the free family hubs and the support given to local families on a daily basis.

He attended a couple of sessions and immediately bonded with a number of the families.

Katie, a BTEC L3 year one student at Blackpool FC Sports College, was learner of the term between September and December 2023.

A dedicated and motivated student, she has set the bar high in her academic pursuits and extra-curricular activities during the first three months of the academic year.

She has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to her academic studies, consistently producing work of a high standard.

Throughout last term, Katie dedicated an impressive 100 hours to volunteering with the Community Trust, contributing to Sports Camps and Tiny Tangerines.

Her enthusiasm and hard work did not go unnoticed, leading to her enrolment on the FA safeguarding, first aid and introduction to football coaching courses.

Finally, Tony has been a loyal Blackpool fan for more than 50 years.

In the wake of the great stadium clean-up by supporters for the homecoming fixture in March 2019, Tony formed – and continues to organise – the BFC Volunteers group.

That regularly litter-picks the stands and cleans the seats at Bloomfield Road before and after home games, while Tony also carries out other refurbishing jobs at the request of the stadium manager.

In the winter months Tony volunteers one or two afternoons a week at the Warm Hub, organised by BFCCT, at Bloomfield Road.

His dedicated enthusiasm in voluntary work to help the club he loves is outstanding.