Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Using sport to help those living with dementia
and live on Freeview channel 276
BFCCT is proud to announce the launch of the session, which is aimed at fostering a supportive environment for individuals living with dementia – and their companions – through the power of sport.
The Dementia Friendly Sporting Memories Session launches at Bloomfield Road’s North Stand hub on February 9 (3.30pm-4.30pm).
It is a unique initiative that combines the passion for sports with the therapeutic benefits of reminiscence for individuals living with dementia.
Participants will engage in discussions, share memories and enjoy interactive activities and music centred around sport, providing a platform for social interaction and cognitive stimulation.
Trinity Hospice’s Admiral Nurse team has been supporting BFCCT through the development of their Dementia Friendly Sporting Memories group, including providing a teaching session surrounding dementia.
Admiral Nurse Maxine Emslie said: “We’re thrilled that after showing us such support at our own Dementia Lounge events, BFCCT has embarked on its own journey to provide dementia-friendly activities in Blackpool.
“We wish them every success in providing a different experience for people who are living with dementia on the Fylde coast.”
Dave Maclean, community engagement manager at Blackpool FC Community Trust, expressed his gratitude, adding, “We are immensely thankful to the Masonic Foundation Charity for their unwavering support and to the Admiral Nurses at Trinity Hospice for their help and advice in developing this new initiative.
“Their contribution has allowed us to create a meaningful and impactful programme that will make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by dementia and their companions.”
Individuals interested in participating in the Dementia Friendly Sporting Memories session, or those looking to support the programme, can find out further information by contacting Dave Maclean on 01253 348691.
For more information about Blackpool FC Community Trust, call 01253 348691, visit www.bfcct.co.uk or follow BFCCT on social media.