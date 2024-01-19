Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) is introducing a free dementia-friendly Sporting Memories session with support from the Masonic Foundation Charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BFCCT is proud to announce the launch of the session, which is aimed at fostering a supportive environment for individuals living with dementia – and their companions – through the power of sport.

The Dementia Friendly Sporting Memories Session launches at Bloomfield Road’s North Stand hub on February 9 (3.30pm-4.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a unique initiative that combines the passion for sports with the therapeutic benefits of reminiscence for individuals living with dementia.

Blackpool FC Community Trust is launching a dementia-friendly Sporting Memories session next month Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Participants will engage in discussions, share memories and enjoy interactive activities and music centred around sport, providing a platform for social interaction and cognitive stimulation.

Trinity Hospice’s Admiral Nurse team has been supporting BFCCT through the development of their Dementia Friendly Sporting Memories group, including providing a teaching session surrounding dementia.

Admiral Nurse Maxine Emslie said: “We’re thrilled that after showing us such support at our own Dementia Lounge events, BFCCT has embarked on its own journey to provide dementia-friendly activities in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wish them every success in providing a different experience for people who are living with dementia on the Fylde coast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Maclean, community engagement manager at Blackpool FC Community Trust, expressed his gratitude, adding, “We are immensely thankful to the Masonic Foundation Charity for their unwavering support and to the Admiral Nurses at Trinity Hospice for their help and advice in developing this new initiative.

“Their contribution has allowed us to create a meaningful and impactful programme that will make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by dementia and their companions.”

Individuals interested in participating in the Dementia Friendly Sporting Memories session, or those looking to support the programme, can find out further information by contacting Dave Maclean on 01253 348691.