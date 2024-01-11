December was another busy month for the Blackpool FC Community Trust FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre (ETC), as we try to provide our girls with plenty of fixtures during the course of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the back of recent wins against Westmorland Girls’ ETC and Manchester United Girls’ Academy, we organised for our U12 group to play Westmorland ETC and for our U10s, U14s and U16s to meet Preston North End’s ETC.

Our U9/10s group put in a valiant effort against PNE’s U11s, with some of our girls playing against players two years older than them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was an excellent physical challenge for our girls, on the back of their recent positive results against Westmorland ETC and Manchester United Girls’ Academy.

December was another busy month for the Blackpool FC Community Trust FA Girls' Emerging Talent Centre Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

The U12s travelled up to Westmorland to take part in some six-a-side and nine-a-side fixtures.

It was another high-scoring outing with our girls putting on a fantastic attacking display and goals being scored from all over the pitch.

The girls showed exceptional talent by attacking with individual brilliance and combining as a team in the final third to pick up four wins from four games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our U14s and U16s welcomed PNE to our Aspire Sports Hub venue, where both age groups won all their matches in a convincing manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standout displays at U14 level came from Liv, who scored a hat-trick and Maisie, who scored a double hat-trick, while Jess and Ella shone for the U16s.

Both teams demonstrated the positive and attacking playing style that we ask our groups to adopt.

They pressed high as a team and were aggressive in winning the ball back, as well as dominating possession of the ball and creating chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Aspinall, the ETC technical director and manager, said: “We are 10 weeks into our programme and our staff and players have worked exceptionally hard in this time.

“Our training sessions have been fast-paced and intense, and the girls have taken on board everything we have asked of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of the ETC programme, the FA want us to deliver a varied games programme alongside the 30 weeks of training.

“It has been extremely positive to show our strength and talent against local ETC programmes and against Manchester United Girls’ Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We set our staff the challenge of being the best ETC in the North West by the end of 2023 and we are delighted with the progression of our programme since it launched 12 months ago.”

Next up, we have organised fixtures for the U14s and U16s against Westmorland ETC this month – and for all of our age groups to play against Burnley ETC in February.