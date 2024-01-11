Blackpool FC Community Trust column: ETC footballers continue to thrive
On the back of recent wins against Westmorland Girls’ ETC and Manchester United Girls’ Academy, we organised for our U12 group to play Westmorland ETC and for our U10s, U14s and U16s to meet Preston North End’s ETC.
Our U9/10s group put in a valiant effort against PNE’s U11s, with some of our girls playing against players two years older than them.
This was an excellent physical challenge for our girls, on the back of their recent positive results against Westmorland ETC and Manchester United Girls’ Academy.
The U12s travelled up to Westmorland to take part in some six-a-side and nine-a-side fixtures.
It was another high-scoring outing with our girls putting on a fantastic attacking display and goals being scored from all over the pitch.
The girls showed exceptional talent by attacking with individual brilliance and combining as a team in the final third to pick up four wins from four games.
Our U14s and U16s welcomed PNE to our Aspire Sports Hub venue, where both age groups won all their matches in a convincing manner.
Standout displays at U14 level came from Liv, who scored a hat-trick and Maisie, who scored a double hat-trick, while Jess and Ella shone for the U16s.
Both teams demonstrated the positive and attacking playing style that we ask our groups to adopt.
They pressed high as a team and were aggressive in winning the ball back, as well as dominating possession of the ball and creating chances.
Andy Aspinall, the ETC technical director and manager, said: “We are 10 weeks into our programme and our staff and players have worked exceptionally hard in this time.
“Our training sessions have been fast-paced and intense, and the girls have taken on board everything we have asked of them.
“As part of the ETC programme, the FA want us to deliver a varied games programme alongside the 30 weeks of training.
“It has been extremely positive to show our strength and talent against local ETC programmes and against Manchester United Girls’ Academy.
“We set our staff the challenge of being the best ETC in the North West by the end of 2023 and we are delighted with the progression of our programme since it launched 12 months ago.”
Next up, we have organised fixtures for the U14s and U16s against Westmorland ETC this month – and for all of our age groups to play against Burnley ETC in February.
For more information about Blackpool FC Community Trust, please call 01253 348691, visit www.bfcct.co.uk or follow BFCCT on social media.